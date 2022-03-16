TOLEDO, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team beat the University of Toledo in the first round of the NIT Tournament.

The Dayton Flyers bested the Toledo Rockets 74-55 Wednesday night.

The Flyers ended their regular season with a record of 23-10 finishing third in the Atlantic 10 conference. The UD men’s basketball team fell to Richmond in the Atlantic 10 semifinals, which made them miss their opportunity to make the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

This marked the third time in four years that the University of Dayton men’s basketball team made an NIT Tournament appearance.

Next up, the Flyers will heading to Nashville to take on 4th seeded Vanderbilt after their 82-71 win over their cross town rival Belmont Bruins yesterday. The game is expected to be played in Nashville on Saturday or Sunday.

The Flyers are unable to host games currently because of the First Four and the Ohio basketball state championships in Dayton.

