Flyer Obi Toppin to enter NBA Draft

Dayton’s Obi Toppin (1) passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against George Mason, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Fairfax, Va. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Flyer Obi Toppin announced Wednesday he will enter the NBA Draft.

Toppin made the announcement in a video posted on Twitter Wednesday. In the nearly three-minute video, Toppin thanks UD, his coaches and teammates, and said he will forego his remaining college eligibility by signing with an agent and entering the 2020 NBA Draft.

🗣Once again Thank You Flyer Nation ✈️

✍🏾

Love you always ❤️

Obi Toppin pic.twitter.com/NOa3pMtGDM — obadiah (@otoppin1) March 25, 2020

The response was swift and positive. The University of Dayton followed with a post saying Toppin will always be a Flyer.