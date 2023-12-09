DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kobe Elvis had a career-high 24 points, DaRon Holmes II posted a double-double of 23 points and 17 rebounds and the University of Dayton men’s basketball team picked up its fourth straight win, beating Troy 82-70 at UD Arena on Saturday.

DaRon Holmes II also became the school’s new all-time leader in dunks, surpassing Obi Toppin for the mark of 190.

Holmes II also set a new career-high for rebounds in a single game with his 17.

Holmes II previously set the new program record for blocks as well, passing Chris Wright in last week’s game against Grambling State.

The Flyers shot 50% from three point land for the third consecutive game as UD is on pace to be the best three-shooting team in program history.

Dayton improves to 7-2 overall and will look to extend its winning streak against Cincinnati next Saturday for the Hoops Classic at Heritage Bank Center with tip off set for 7 p.m.