YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Youngstown State’s record-setting day was too much to overcome, as the Penguins defeated the Dayton Flyers 49-16 at Stambaugh Stadium on Saturday.

The Flyers are now 1-1 on the year, while the Penguins improve to 2-0.

Dayton’s home opener is next Saturday, Sept. 17 against the Kentucky State Thorobreds. Game time at Welcome Stadium is 1 p.m. ET.

The Kentucky State game will also conclude UD’s non-conference schedule for 2022.