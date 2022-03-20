NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDTN) — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team lost their NIT second round match up against Vanderbilt University Sunday.

The top seeded Flyers were defeated by the fourth seeded Commodores 70-68 Sunday afternoon in overtime.

Dayton ended the first half with a one point lead, but Vanderbilt’s Scotty Pippen Jr. forced the game into overtime with 32 points, seven assists, and four rebounds. Kobe Elvis and DaRon Holmes II led the way for the Flyers with a combined 37 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists.

The Flyers ended their regular season with a record of 23-10 finishing third in the Atlantic 10 conference. The UD men’s basketball team fell to Richmond in the Atlantic 10 semifinals, which made them miss their opportunity to make the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

This marked the third time in four years that the University of Dayton men’s basketball team made an NIT Tournament appearance.