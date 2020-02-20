Skip to content
University of Dayton
#5 Flyers earn 66-61 win at VCU
UD Flyers’ success brings in business for local restaurants, breweries
Video
UD Flyers superfan credits grandfather with love for basketball
Video
Dayton Flyers merch flying off the shelves during successful season
Video
Flyers land Top 5 spot in Associated Press poll
More University of Dayton Headlines
#6 Flyers win at UMass; best mark since ’58
#6 Flyers roll Rhode Island for 13th straight victory
UD Athletics warns of scams as demand for Flyers tickets soars
Video
No. 6 Flyers beat Billikens to move 10-0 in A10
No. 7 Flyers roll Fordham Rams 70-56
No. 7 Flyers earn ninth straight with win at Richmond
7th Ranked Flyers blast Bonnies for 8th straight win
Flyers fans excited to see UD on the national stage
Video
Flyers in AP top 10 for first time since 1967
No. 13 Flyers rally for OT win at St. Louis
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Reds front office had a busy off-season
Video
Repairs continue weeks after Troy tornado
Video
Dietrich hoping to earn a roster spot
Video
Defense, U.S. attorney disagree if Ethan Kollie should be connected to mass shooting
Video
Third annual RePURSE IT drive gives back to shelters
Video
Dunkin' Donuts opens 2 new locations
Video
2 Indiana pizza shops fined for not reporting delivery drivers’ murders
Weather
Mug Shots
General Mills charging $13 for box of ‘Morning Summit’ cereal
Video
Arcanum-Butler schools on lockdown due to nearby investigation
Interactive Radar
Health program offers free diapers for moms who quit smoking
I Love Dayton: Volunteers make an impact through Labre street outreach program
Video
