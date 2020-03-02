Dayton Flyers reach Top 3 in Associated Press poll

Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
APTOPIX Davidson Dayton Basketball

Dayton coach Anthony Grant, center, gives a hug to players Trey Landers, left, and Ryan Mikesell following the team’s 82-67 win over Davidson in an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Kansas is the unanimous No. 1 in a week of upheaval in the AP Top 25.

The Jayhawks received all 64 first-place votes from a media panel in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll released Monday.

Gonzaga was No. 2, with Dayton, Baylor and San Diego State rounding out the top five. The Aztecs, No. 9 Maryland and No. 18 Iowa were the only teams to hold their place after a week in which nine Top-25 teams lost to unranked opponents.

Kansas remained at No. 1 for the second straight week after beating Oklahoma State and Kansas State.

Dayton has its highest ranking since reaching No. 2 in 1955-56 after stretching its winning streak to 18 games, with victories over George Mason and Davidson last week.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from 2 Sports

More Ohio State University
More University of Dayton
More Wright State University
More Dayton Dragons
More Operation Football

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS