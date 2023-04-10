DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Opening Night is almost here for the Dayton Dragons! Tickets are selling quickly so grab yours while you still can!

As of Monday morning, approximately 200 tickets remain for the Opening Night game on Tuesday, April 11, according to the Dragons.

The Dragons will host the Great Lakes Loons at Day Air Ballpark as they open their home season at 7:05 p.m.

Single-game tickets for regular season games can be purchased at the Dragons Box Office at the ballpark, by calling the Box Office at 937-228-2287, by Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at 937-228-2323 or online.

Join us as we preview the upcoming season with a 30-minute special on Monday night on Dayton’s CW: “Baseball Night in Dayton: The Dragons Preview Special.” Click here for details.