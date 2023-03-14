DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Tickets go on sale soon for single games for the Dayton Dragons‘ 2023 season.

According to a release, ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15. They can be purchased at the Dragons Box Office at Day Air Ballpark or online at daytondragons.com. They can also be purchased over the phone at 937-228-2287.

Tickets for stadium seats cost $16 in April, $18 in May and $20 for June through September. Seats on the lawn cost $6 in April, $8 in May and $10 for the rest of the season.

The season will begin with Opening Day on Tuesday, April 11. For this first home game of the 2023 season, the Dayton Dragons will be hosting the Great Lakes Loons at Day Air Ballpark. To buy tickets, click here.