DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Cincinnati Reds all-star starting pitcher Luis Castillo is expected to pitch for the Dayton Dragons on Sunday.

The Dayton Dragons play the West Michigan Whitecaps at Day Air Ballpark on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. and Castillo is expected to pitch.

Castillo would become the 37th Reds player to complete an injury rehab assignment with the Dragons. He was placed on the injured list due to shoulder soreness.

Tickets for the game are still available. You can call the box office at (937) 228-2287, call Ticketmaster at 866-448-7849 or order online here.