DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dragons fans rule the minor league stadium, placing the Dragons first for attendance out of 120 minor league baseball clubs.

“The Dragons have the best fans in all of sports, and they support us like no other team,” said Robert Murphy, Dragons President & General Manager.

“We thank all our fans including our season ticket holders, our corporate sponsors, and the entire Dayton community for lifting the Dragons to the top of the attendance rankings.”

And this is not the first year this High-A team has led the record for fans. After 22 years of operation, the Dayton Dragons have ranked in first place among all teams below Triple-A level for 16 years straight. Even since they began playing at Day Air Ballpark in 2000, they have been the top of the charts for Single-A team attendance.

This year, the Dragons beat High-A and Triple-A teams alike with an attendance of over 444,346 people over the course of 56 home games. According to the release, the only other teams to average more than 7,000 attendees were Triple-A clubs.

The season may be over for 2022, but the Dragons are already accepting deposits on 2023 season tickets. For more information on how you can cheer on the Dragons next year, visit their website here.