Get caught up with the Dragons on Baseball Night in Dayton

2 NEWS on Dayton’s CW aired a special Baseball Night in Dayton Monday, May 11, at 10:30 p.m. on Dayton’s CW to kick off the Dragons’ new season.

Fans will be welcomed back to the stadium but there have been some changes. Dragons tickets are now digital and due maintain social distancing stadium and lawn seating will be limited.

The team has a new manager, Jose Moreno, who was once a young player dreaming of the chance to make it in the big leagues. Now as the new manager of the Dayton Dragons he’s helping others to realize their dream of playing in the Majors.

Those aren’t the only changes! Jack Pohl and Hutch Konerman will reintroduce you to the team and show you all of the new things fans can expect this season on Baseball Night in Dayton.