DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Fire Department is advising downtown residents of the Dayton Dragons firework display this weekend.

According to Dayton fire, a fireworks display will be accompanying Saturday, June 4’s Dragons game. The show is likely to begin between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Dayton fire advised residents that light and sound will occur with the fireworks.

There are four other games this season that will have fireworks displays. They include June 25, July 4, July 23 and August 13.

These fireworks shows will be conducted by professional contractors and the Dayton Fire Department will ensure the safety of these displays.