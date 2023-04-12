DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Tyler Callihan hit a grand slam home run in the first inning and Mat Nelson added a solo homer to lead the Dayton Dragons to a 7-3 victory over the Great Lakes Loons on Wednesday night at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. With the win, the Dragons evened the series with the Loons at one win apiece.

A crowd of 8,096 was in attendance, advancing the Dragons’ all-time record sell-out streak to 1,443 consecutive games.

The Dragons took an early lead, scoring in the first inning for the first time this season. They loaded the bases with one out when Austin Hendrick lined a double to right field before Mat Nelson and Austin Callahan both walked. Tyler Callihan then lined a grand slam home run to right field to give the Dragons a 4-0 lead. It was Callihan’s first homer of the year.

See Callihan’s grand slam home run here.

In the third, Nelson homered to left field with the bases empty to make it 5-0. The home run was Nelson’s first of the season.

See Nelson’s home run here.

Dragons starting pitcher Carson Rudd (1-1) was outstanding in his second start of the season. Rudd went five innings, allowing one run on just three hits with no walks and eight strikeouts. The only run against Rudd was a solo home run in the fifth and he was credited with the win.

Dayton reliever Manuel Cachutt worked a scoreless sixth inning. Myles Gayman pitched the seventh and the eighth and allowed a single run in each inning as Great Lakes cut their deficit to 5-3. Gayman surrendered five hits but got a key strikeout to end the eighth with the tying run at the plate.

The Dragons scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth to extend their lead to 7-3. Blake Dunn’s sacrifice fly brought in the first run, and Justice Thompson scored on a wild pitch to close out the scoring.

Dragons reliever Jake Gozzo pitched the ninth inning and issued two walks but allowed no runs.

Notes: The Dragons have scored exactly seven runs in three straight games…The Dragons, who entered the day as the Midwest League leaders in walks drawn at the plate, added seven more walks by seven different players in the game. Meanwhile, Dayton pitchers issued only two walks and struck out 10.

Up Next: The Dragons (2-3) host the Loons (1-4) at Day Air Ballpark on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. Javi Rivera will start for Dayton. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.