Day Air Ballpark returns to full capacity June 8

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Day Air Ballpark is opening to full capacity beginning June 8, along with changes to masking policies in accordance with the state and CDC’s recommendations.

Those who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear a mask at the stadium. The CDC recommends those who are not vaccinated to continue wearing a mask while attending things like baseball games.

Many COVID safety measures will remain in place including touchless technology inside all restrooms, plexiglass at customer service areas and cashless concessions. All 125 hand sanitizing stations will remain, and the Dragons will continue to adhere to special cleaning protocols for the facility and high-volume touch points.

Season ticket holders will be contacted this week regarding an increase of games to their game schedules and a move back to their original seating locations.

The Dragons also have opened up more seats for the May 25 to May 30 home stand. Dragons single-game tickets for the entire season can now be purchased through the following outlets:

Through the teams website

The Dragons Box Office located next to the main entry gates at Day Air Ballpark

By phone by calling the Dragons Box Office at 937-228-2287; or Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at 937-228-2323

Day Air Ballpark has also made all party decks and suites are available for sale at half price for the remainder of the year.

“We wanted to do something for all of our ticket holders and great fans, and we thought this would be a great way of saying thank you to the best fans in the country for their support during the pandemic,” said Team President Robert Murphy.

The Dragons box office is open throughout the season from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. On weekend game dates, the box office will open at 12:00 p.m. The box office will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays when the team is on the road.