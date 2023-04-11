DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The sun was shining, and fans had smiles on their faces for the Dayton Dragons home opener on Tuesday. However, it’s not just the fans who were excited.

Local bars and restaurants are also ready for baseball season. This is especially true for Lock 27, which is just a few steps away from the ballpark’s entrance, making it a hot spot for fans looking to pre-game.

“There’s nothing like getting the buzz, getting the band going,” Jim Lyon, general manager of Lock 27, said. “You just kind of walk outside, everyone’s happy, having a beer, having some wings and some good food. Very exciting.”

The restaurant was packed before the game started a little after 7 p.m.

“They’re coming in their jerseys. They’ve got their caps on. The kids are all excited,” Lyon added. “I have seen a couple small baseball bats and baseball’s because they’re hoping to get them signed by the team members. They’ve been waiting all winter for these guys to get their first home game.”

Additionally, Bill Smith, a Dayton resident who lives above Lock 27, marveled at the transformation the area has taken around Day Air Ballpark.

“You’ll see family with 2, 3 and 4 kids ranging from little kids up,” Smith said. “So, it’s a nice, safe family affair to come and join the evening. If you want to party with your friends, whether it’s a party, a wedding there is a lot of fun, and it’s a nice place to live.”

