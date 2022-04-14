DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Registration is open for the 12th annual Dragons 5k this July.

The Dragons 5k will be held on Saturday, July 16 beginning at 8 a.m. at Day Air Ballpark. There are options to participate in person or virtually. Online participants can complete the race on their own time and input their time by July 16.

All race participants will receive a swag bag that includes a Dragons 5k t-shirt, a Dragons 5k medal, a Dragons hat and four lawn tickets to a future Dragons game. Participants who sign up for the race in the first 30 days will receive two additional Dragons stadium tickets.

The registration fee for ages 18 and older is $30 while the fee for 17 and under is $20. For the virtual race option, there is a $10 shipping fee for the swag bag.

Beginning at 8 a.m., the race will move through Dayton and end at Day Air Ballpark. Participants can run or walk to the course and baby strollers are permitted.

The top three male and female finishers will receive an engraved baseball bat. The top three male and female runners in each age group will be awarded a Dragons den e-gift card. Top finishing groups will receive great group prizes with the grand prize being a luxury suite at a Dragons game in 2023.

Fruit and water will be provided throughout the race.

For more information, click here. To sign up for the 5k, click here.