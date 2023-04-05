DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s not too late to register for the Dayton Dragons 5K and receive some bonus tickets!

Just for registering for the Dragons 5K, participants will receive a swag bag that includes a Dragons 5K t-shirt, finisher’s medal, Dragons hat and four lawn tickets to a future game. For a limited time, those who register will receive two bonus stadium seat tickets.

The deadline to receive the two bonus tickets with your registration has been extended to April 16!

Until May 31, the registration fee is $25. After June 1, the price will increase to $30 per adult.

The 13th annual Dragons 5K is set to take place on Saturday, July 15 beginning at 8 a.m. at Day Air Ballpark.

For more information or to register, click here.