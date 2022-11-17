Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Day Air Ballpark, the home of the Dayton Dragons, is set to get some major upgrades over the next few years.

The City of Dayton, which owns the facility and leases it to the Dayton Dragons, looked to help with some of the cost. On Nov. 16, the Dayton City Commission approved $6 million in non-tax revenue bond proceed funding for the renovation project, however, the project will total nearly $17 million.

“Our stadium is heading into its 24th year, and the large ticket items are coming due. Plumbing, HVAC, concrete breaking, the roof, seating bowl, seats, etc.,” said Club President Robert Murphy.

Major League Baseball is also requiring specific upgrades for minor league clubs like stadium lighting, according to Murphy.

“Our goal is simple, it’s to make Day Air ballpark great for our amazing fans, great for our Cincinnati Reds player personnel and Major League Baseball,” said Murphy. “But most importantly for the City of Dayton and in the area that we operate in the Water Street district so we can continue to see the economic growth that is happening all around us.”

Others are also pitching in funding with the state providing $1.5 million, the owner of the Dragons giving $5 million, the Montgomery County Commission providing $4 million as well as Professional Sports Catering giving $225,000.

Renovations will begin in the spring of 2023 and are projected to be completed by 2030.

