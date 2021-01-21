Dayton extends Day Air Ballpark lease to 2060

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton City Commission voted Wednesday to extend the lease of Day Air Ballpark to 2060. The deal was set to expire in 2030.

Under the new deal, team owners will pay the City of Dayton $10,000 per year beginning in 2030. The City pledged $4.5 million to the Dayton Dragons for upgrades to the stadium. Bob Murphy, Dayton Dragons President, told 2 NEWS some of those dollars will be used to help with COVID-19 guideline upgrades in the facilities and around the stadium. Murphy said it will take nearly $1 million to prepare the stadium for fans.

Other planned upgrades include clubhouse improvements and upgrades to accommodate more female umpires, coaches and staff.

The deal also provides the owners, Palisades Arcadia Baseball LLC, the ability to purchase the stadium but that option must be exercised before September, 2031.

The Dayton Dragons did not play the 2020 season due to the pandemic. No plans have been released regarding the 2021 baseball season.