Dayton Dragons unveil new app

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Dragons unveiled a new app, which is available now through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

The app provides easy access to:

Tickets

Dragons Den Team Store

Audio and live stream games

Records, statistics, roster changes and league standings

Game and event schedules

Health and safety protocols

The Dragons are scheduled to play 40 more home games during the regular season. Game times are 7:05 p.m. for Tuesday through Saturday games and 2:05 p.m. on Sundays. No Monday games are scheduled at this time. Gates open one hour prior to game time.

Single-game tickets for all Dragons 2021 home games are available at www.daytondragons.com or by phone at 937-228-2287.

For more information about the app, click here.