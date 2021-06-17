Dayton Dragons unveil new app

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Dragons unveiled a new app, which is available now through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
The app provides easy access to:
- Tickets
- Dragons Den Team Store
- Audio and live stream games
- Records, statistics, roster changes and league standings
- Game and event schedules
- Health and safety protocols
The Dragons are scheduled to play 40 more home games during the regular season. Game times are 7:05 p.m. for Tuesday through Saturday games and 2:05 p.m. on Sundays. No Monday games are scheduled at this time. Gates open one hour prior to game time.
Single-game tickets for all Dragons 2021 home games are available at www.daytondragons.com or by phone at 937-228-2287.
For more information about the app, click here.