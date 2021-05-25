Dayton Dragons returning to full capacity at Day Air Ballpark June 8

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Day Air Ballpark will soon be opening to full capacity in accordance with the Governor’s elimination of COVID related health orders and restrictions,

The Dayton Dragons said they are returning to full stadium capacity at Day Air Ballpark starting with their homestand beginning June 8.

The Dragons said if you are fully vaccinated, you are no longer required to wear a mask. If you are not vaccinated, the CDC recommends that you continue wearing a mask.

The team has also opened up more seats for the May 25 to May 30 homestand. Dragons single-game tickets for the entire season can now be purchased through the following outlets:

Online at https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/single-game-tickets

The Dragons Box Office located next to the main entry gates at Day Air Ballpark

By phone by calling the Dragons Box Office at (937) 228-2287; or Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at (937) 228-2323

Season ticket holders will be contacted this week regarding an increase of games to their game schedules and a move back to their original seating locations.

The team said many COVID safety measures will remain in place including touchless technology inside all restrooms, plexiglass at customer service areas, and cashless concessions.

All 125 hand sanitizing stations will remain, and the Dragons will continue to adhere to special cleaning protocols for the facility and high-volume touch points.