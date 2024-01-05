** Prior coverage of the Dayton Dragons is shown above **

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As cold as it’s been outside, baseball season is quickly approaching in the Miami Valley.

The Dayton Dragons are holding National Anthem tryouts soon. According to a release, the tryout window for National Anthem singers opens on Monday, Jan. 8.

Auditions are virtual this year, so videos should be uploaded to the tryout overview page of the Dayton Dragons website.

Finalists will perform the national anthem at home games at Day Air Ballpark throughout the year, with the grand prize winner taking on those duties on Opening Day in April.

The deadline to apply is Friday, Feb. 16.