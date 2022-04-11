DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Dragons Kids Club has returned for the baseball 2022 season.

The Dayton Dragons Kids Club has returned for the 2022 season at the price of $19.99 per child with a total package value of $100.

According to the Dayton Dragons, each member of the Kids Club will receive a Dragons replica home jersey, a Dragons insulated lunchbox, a Dragons hat, two Dragons game tickets and the chance to win various experimental prizes.

Parents can sign up their children online here, by calling (937) 228-2287, in person at the Dragons Den team store during games or by emailing dragons@daytondragons.com.