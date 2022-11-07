Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Dragons will be conducting auditions for several professional entertainment positions for the 2023 season.

Positions include the “Green Team,” on-field entertainment hosts and mascot performers for the 2023 season.

Green Team members take care of all in-game entertainment skits and entertainment fans during home games and special events and on-field hosts serve as emcees of the entertainment shows. They introduce contestants, skits, and contests.

Also, auditions are being held for the Dragons’ two primary mascots, Heater and Gem. They dance, participate in skits and constantly interact with fans. They also make appearances within the community.

Candidates must be at least 16-years-old by Jan. 1, 2023. They must also be able to work nights and weekends.

Do you think you have what it takes? Email your resume and an introduction video to Jamie.Penwell@daytondragons.com by Dec. 16, 2022, to begin the audition process.

Interested individuals can visit daytondragons.com/greenteam for more information.