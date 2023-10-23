DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The field at Day Air Ballpark is getting some major upgrades.

According to the Dayton Dragons, the playing surface is undergoing a complete reconstruction, including grass, infield mix, warning tracks, drainage and irrigation as well as field and bullpen mounds

The field replacement project will be completed by The Motz Group, a southwest Ohio company that has completed projects for the Cincinnati Reds, Colorado Rockies, Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Ravens, FC Cincinnati and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“The field reconstruction is a major project, the first of many coming to Day Air Ballpark,” said Dragons President and General Manager Robert Murphy.

“The new field will not only have a major league look but will also feature greatly improved drainage capacity to shorten or in some cases, eliminate rain delays going forward. The design changes will meet all the MLB compliance requirements for professional baseball standards.”

The Motz Group will be installing approximately 100,000 square feet of new HGT Kentucky Bluegrass along with USGA Rootzone. Motz will also be installing a new infield clay system as well as more than 11,000 feet of drainage pipeline.

The original field was constructed in 2000 and remained there for 12 years. In 2011, the field was reconstructed for the first time, but according to the Dragons, this new project is the most significant construction in the history of the ballpark.

The project is expected to be completed before the start of the 2024 baseball season.

On April 5, 2024, the Dayton Dragons will open their 24th season in the Midwest League against the Lansing Lugnuts.