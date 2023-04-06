DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Baseball is back and Dayton’s CW has everything you need to keep up with the Dayton Dragons this season!

Join us as we preview the upcoming season for the Dayton Dragons with a 30-minute special in preparation for Opening Day.

Baseball Night in Dayton: The Dragons Preview Special will air on Dayton’s CW at 10:30 p.m. Monday, April 10.

The Dayton Dragons will air 25 home games on Dayton’s CW presented by AES Ohio during the 2023 season.

See below for the Dragons’ full 2023 schedule:

