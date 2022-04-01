DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Baseball season has arrived and we have everything Dayton Dragons.

Join us as we preview the upcoming season for the Dayton Dragons with a 30-minute special to get everyone ready for opening day.

Baseball Night in Dayton: The Dragons Preview Special will air on Dayton CW at 10:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7.

The Dragons, a High-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, kick off their season on April 8 against the Fort Wayne Tincaps at Day Air Credit Union Ballpark in downtown Dayton. The game starts at 7:05 p.m. and can be watched on Dayton CW. Tickets can be purchased here.

