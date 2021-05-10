DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dragons will be back on their home diamond Tuesday night when Dayton hosts the Lansing Lugnuts at Day Air Ball Park.

2 NEWS on Dayton’s CW is airing a special Baseball Night in Dayton Monday night at 10:30 on Dayton’s CW to kick off the new season.

Fans will be welcome back into the stadium but there will be some changes. Don’t miss Baseball Night in Dayton to see what you can expect at the ball park this year.

It’s been 20 months, or 600 days since the Dragons last played a home game. Monday night, Jack Pohl and Hutch Konerman will reintroduce you to the team, their new manager, and much more as we get you ready for the home opener.

Forgot what it’s like to take in a game? Here are a few photos of fans at the park.