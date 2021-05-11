Baseball is back in Dayton! Dragons to play home opener Tuesday night

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Dragons will have their home opener at Day Air Ballpark Tuesday night.

It has been over 20 months since the Dragons last played a home game. The 2021 season will look different for both fans and players.

The team said multiple safety measures have been implemented so fans feel confident coming back. The changes include ticketless entry into the ballpark and no cash sales throughout the stadium.

The game day program will now be on an App and fan favorite giveaways will be virtual.

The Dragons will have a limited capacity to start the season at Day Air Ballpark with about 2,600 in attendance per game.

Tickets can be purchased at the following outlets:

Online at https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/single-game-tickets

The Dragons Box Office located next to the main entry gates at Day Air Ballpark

By phone by calling the Dragons Box office at (937) 228-2287; or Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at (937) 228-2323

The Dragons App can be downloaded through the App Store (Apple) or Google Play Store (Android)

The Dragons are scheduled to play 60 home games during the regular season and have 12 home dates in May. Game times are 7:05 p.m. for Tuesday through Saturday games and 2:05 p.m. on Sundays. No Monday games are scheduled at this time. Gates open one hour prior to game time.