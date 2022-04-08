DAYTON, OH (WDTN) — Baseball has arrived back in Dayton and the Dragons make it so you can bring the whole family.

“I think it’s a great family opportunity, company opportunity in the summer to come out to the ball games, baseball is kind of our national pastime of coming out with your mom and your dad. Your first game,” Eric Deutsch, the Dragons Executive Vice President said.

The Dayton Dragons kick-off their season on Friday, April 8. Fans are encouraged to come out on opening day to route for the home team.

“Best thing about minor league baseball and the Dayton Dragons is something for everybody, especially in the world of tickets,” Deutsch said. “We’ve got a lot of different ticket options for families, businesses as small as season ticket plans, the big season ticket plans to great group outings, hospitality suites, party decks, Dragons Lair, lawn outings.”

Day Air Credit Union Ballpark will have options for the family and businesses for a night out.

“We’ve got some outside entertainment acts such as Birds Berserk, some dog acts and a Zuper Star is coming in as just any old Dayton Dragons game is just always a lot of fun,” Deutsch. “So you get to kind of pick a date and make sure that we’ve got availability. You try to pick a seat and come on down and have a good time.”

If you’re a big baseball fan, the Dayton Dragons have ticket packages that can get you through the season.

“We have a great array of season ticket packages. Sometimes people think that, Hey, I just can’t be a season ticket holder. But we do have these things called mini plans. They start as small as eight games to 16 games to a half season of 33 games to the entire season of 66. So because tickets are naturally inexpensive, you can have a plan that fits your budget, your lifestyle, and whether you’re a company or a family.”

Organizations are welcome to plan an event with the Dragons as they can accommodate small or large groups to help keep the day or night fun and eventful.

“Scouts and the churches, Little League, Rotary Group, your company or whomever you associate with and get together as a group, we have an option for you,” Deutsch said.

“Mother’s Day is at home this year for the Dayton Dragons, so there is a chance to celebrate with your mom at the ballpark. So if you’re a mom skews or your grandmother skews more towards come out of the ballgame. Sunday, May 8 for Mother’s Day.”

So, whether you want printed or digital tickets, you’ll never strike out when you want to book a trip to Day Air Credit Union Ballpark.

“The best thing about Minor League Baseball is tickets are inexpensive, so we’ve got a lot of different options from the price points for groups, for season ticket holders, for the single game buyer. So that’s a great thing about being able to come down to the ballpark. It’s not going to cost you an arm or leg.”

The Dragons, a High-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, kick off their season on Friday against the Fort Wayne Tincaps at Day Air Credit Union Ballpark in downtown Dayton. The game starts at 7:05 p.m. and can be watched on Dayton’s CW. Tickets can be purchased here.

For all Dayton Dragons coverage, click here.