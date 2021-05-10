Dayton Dragons Kids Club returns for eighth year – How to sign up

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Dragons Kids Club is returning for its eighth year in 2021.

The team said the full package of the Dragons Kids Club presented by Frisch’s is $19.99 per child and carries a total value of over $100.00.

Each member will receive:

Dragons jersey

Dragons backpack

Dragons hat

Two Dragons game tickets

A gift card for a free mini-meal at participating Frisch’s Big Boy locations

Parents can sign-up their children online at www.daytondragons.com/kidsclub; in person at the Dragons Den team store during Dragons games; by emailing dragons@daytondragons.com; or by phone at (937) 228-2287.

Opening night for the Dragons at Day Air Ballpark is Tuesday, May 11 at 7:05 p.m. against the Lansing Lugnuts.

For Dragons ticket information call the box office at (937) 228-2287 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.