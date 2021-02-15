Dayton Dragons announce new agreement with Reds, 2021 coaching staff

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Dragons and Cincinnati Reds announced Monday that they implemented a new Major League Baseball Player Development License agreement.

The Dragons will now operate as the Reds Class A-Advanced (“High A”) club in the Minor League franchise within the Cincinnati Reds organization. The Dragons previously played as the Class A (“Low A”) affiliate in its first 20 years of operations.

According to a release, the agreement cements their player development relationship for the next 10 years.

“We couldn’t be happier to have the opportunity to continue our relationship with Dayton,” said Reds Vice President, General Manager Nick Krall. “It is well known within the game that the Dragons’ front office provides some of the best experiences in baseball for not only our players, but for visiting players and their Southwest Ohio fan base.”

Additionally, the teams announced the following coaching staff for the 2021 season:

• Jose Moreno: Manager

• Darren Bragg: Development Coach

• Brian Garman: Pitching Coach

• Daryle Ward: Hitting Coach

The Dayton Dragons said reopening plans, game schedule and seating assignments will be announced when more information is available.