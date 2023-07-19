CINCINNATI – Longtime local men’s basketball rivals will meet for the first time since 2010 when Cincinnati and Dayton battle in the Hoops Classic presented by altafiber on Saturday, Dec. 16 at the newly renovated Heritage Bank Center.

The matchup was announced Wednesday by veteran event promoter, bdG Sports.

Tip time and television information will be announced later.

The matchup between Cincinnati and Dayton is contracted as a one-year agreement with an option for a second year.

“It’s exciting to re-ignite this rivalry with two programs that have experienced a lot of success in college basketball,” said Brooks Downing, President & CEO of bdG Sports. “Both coaches deserve a big thank you for their willingness to start this series.”

“We’re happy to partner with bdG Sports, which will facilitate a community engagement aspect around a big-time college basketball game in our city,” UC head coach Wes Miller said.

UC added seven newcomers this season, including four high-impact transfers this spring as it competes in its first Big 12 season. The Bearcats saw a five-win improvement from Year 1 to Year 2 under Wes Miller, including its 40th 20-win season en route to the NIT Quarterfinals. UC’s 77.1 ppg were up 7.7 from the previous year and its most since 2001-02.

“We are excited about the opportunity to compete in the Hoops Classic,” Dayton head Anthony Grant said. “This game will be a showcase of two tradition-rich programs with very passionate fan bases. It certainly makes for a very attractive matchup in non-conference play.”

Dayton was 22-12 in 2022-23, with second-place finishes in the Atlantic 10 in both the regular season and post-season tournament. The Flyers return three starters, including junior forward DaRon Holmes II, a two-time All-Atlantic 10 pick and the Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 A-10 tournament.

Cincinnati and Dayton have met 91 times prior with the Bearcats holding a 60-31 advantage. The rivalry is the third longest in program history for both schools. Cincinnati has played only Miami (Ohio) [149 games] and Louisville [99] more times while Dayton has faced only Xavier [159] and Miami (Ohio) [132] more often.

The Bearcats won the last meeting with Dayton, a 68-34 decision on Nov. 27, 2010 at the Queen City’s downtown arena. Dayton’s last victory over Cincinnati came the season prior, an 81-66 NIT quarterfinals result at Fifth Third Arena on March 22, 2010.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets go on public sale starting Wednesday, July 26 at 10 a.m. ET at HeritageBankCenter.com, Ticketmaster.com or through the Ticketmaster app. UD Men’s Basketball season ticket holders will get access to a pre-sale starting on July 20 at 10 a.m. ET. More information will be emailed directly to Flyer season ticket holders from the UD Arena Ticket Office on how to access this presale. UD fans are encouraged to purchase in sections 101-108, 132-140, 201-210, and 232-240.