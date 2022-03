Local expert reacts to Biden’s State of the Union …

Dash cam video shows police chase in Dayton

DPS holds third hiring event of 2022

9-year-old expelled after allegedly bringing gun …

Izzy Thompson athlete of the month

Mardi Gras brings crowd to Evans Bakery in Dayton

RTA’s ‘The Flyer’ to assist with travel for The Big …

Teaching and talking to children about the war in …

Teaching and talking to children about the war in …

Aerial footage of stolen semi in police chase

Dayton service initiative to improve traffic safety