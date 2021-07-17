Davis pitches Dragons to Saturday night win

DAYTON, Ohio – Dayton starting pitcher Noah Davis fired six strong innings and Alex McGarry collected three hits with a run batted in as the Dragons defeated the Great Lakes Loons 4-1 on Saturday night. The game followed the completion of a suspended game from Friday with the Loons topping the Dragons, 13-3.

The Dayton win snapped their season-long six-game losing streak as they shut down the Loons offensive attack after Great Lakes had scored at least seven runs in each of the first four games of the series.

Davis (3-5) allowed one run in six innings, surrendering five hits and two walks with seven strikeouts to earn the win. Roxby fired the final inning, striking out all three batters he faced to earn his fifth save.

The Dragons took a 2-0 lead in the first inning as Jacob Hurtubise walked to start the rally, stole second, and eventually scored on McGarry’s two-out single. McGarry stole second and scored on a hit by Victor Ruiz to make it 2-0.

Great Lakes scored their only run in the fourth, but Davis recovered by retiring the side in order in the fifth and striking out three batters in the sixth, stranding a runner at first. Dayton added two more runs in the fifth. Hurtubise doubled off the right field fence and Francisco Urbaez walked. McGarry singled to load the bases and Ruiz delivered a run-scoring single to make it 3-1. Eric Yang was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in a run and give the Dragons a 4-1 lead to close out the scoring.

Dayton finished with eight hits. Ruiz was 2 for 3 with two runs batted in. Urbaez had one hit to extend his hitting streak to 12 straight games, one short of the team’s season high for the year by Brian Rey in May.

In the suspended game, Great Lakes hit four home runs including two by Brandon Lewis, who blasted a solo shot in the second off major league pitcher Jeff Hoffman, and a grand slam in the ninth. Miguel Hernandez was 3 for 3 with an RBI to lead Dayton offensively.

The Race: The Dragons are in second place. They trail first place Great Lakes by one-half game in the East Division of the High-A Central League.

Up Next: The Dragons (35-29) host the Loons (36-29) in the last game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. Jacques Pucheu (3-1, 4.75) will pitch for Dayton against Clayton Beeter (0-3, 4.50).

On the Air: Sunday’s game will be televised live on Dayton’s CW beginning at 2:00 p.m. (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013).