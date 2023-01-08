Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin posted on social media ahead of the Bills going head-to-head against the New England Patriots.

According to Hamlin’s Sunday post on social media, he says he wishes he could be running with his team during today’s game.

GameDay.. Nothing I Want More Than To Be Running Out That Tunnel With My Brothers. God Using Me In A Different Way Today. Tell Someone You Love Them Today! let’s go @BuffaloBills Damar Hamlin

The Bills are scheduled to face the Patriots at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8. at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.