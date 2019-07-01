Cubs pull away late, beat Dragons 7-2

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Three South Bend pitchers combined to allow only four hits as the Cubs topped the Dayton Dragons 7-2 on Sunday afternoon. The Cubs have won the first two games of the series.

The loss dropped the Dragons to 3-7 in the second half. They fell to 1-5 on the seven-game road trip that will conclude on Monday night.

The game was tied 2-2 when South Bend came to bat in the bottom of the sixth inning. It was a tough day for the Dayton bullpen as the Cubs scored five runs in three innings against Dayton relievers Eduardo Salazar and Adrian Rodriguez. Meanwhile, the Dragons could not establish an offensive attack. They scored two runs in the top of the first inning but advanced just two runners past first base over the final eight innings without scoring.

The Dragons two-run first inning began when Mariel Bautista walked, stole second, and went to third on an error. Bautista scored on a fielder’s choice ground ball to third base as he beat the tag at the plate. Brian Rey added a run-scoring single later in the inning to give the Dragons a quick 2-0 lead.

But South Bend scored two in the bottom of the first and broke the 2-2 tie with two runs in the sixth. They added three in the eighth to close out the scoring.

Pabel Manzanero led the Dragons with two hits including a double and one run batted in.

On the mound, Dragons starter Jhon De Jesus worked five innings and left the game with the score tied 2-2. He gave up six hits and one walk with two strikeouts. Salazar (4-1) was charged with the loss. He pitched two innings, allowing four hits and two runs. Rodriguez pitched one inning, allowing four hits and three runs. South Bend collected 14 hits in the game.

The Dragons closed out the month of June with a 14-11 record. They won 10 straight games starting June 2.

Up Next: The Dragons (3-7, 31-49) close out the series in South Bend and wrap up the seven-game road trip on Monday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Cubs (6-4, 43-35). Lyon Richardson (1-5, 4.80) will start for the Dragons against South Bend’s Riley Thompson (4-3, 2.29).

The next home game is Tuesday, July 2 at 7:00 p.m. against the Bowling Green Hot Rods at Fifth Third Field.