Crutcher’s career-high 26 propels Dayton over George Mason

DAYTON – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team (5-2, 1-1 A-10) came from behind to earn its first Atlantic 10 Conference victory with a 74-65 win over George Mason (5-3, 1-1 A-10) Saturday evening at UD Arena.

Senior Jalen Crutcher scored a game-and-career-high 26 points and added a game-high seven assists. Redshirt senior Ibi Watson added 16 points and five rebounds. Freshman Mustapha Amzil contributed 15 points and four assists. Redshirt freshman Zimi Nwokeji registered his first points and rebounds as a Flyer, notching seven point. Amzil and Nwokeji shared team honors with six rebounds.

The Flyers led at the half but George Mason snuck back and took the lead at the 12:39 mark of the second half. In a game that saw six ties and eight lead changes, UD finally took over the lead for good at the 2:16 mark on a Watson layup on the assist from Crutcher that put the Flyers up 65-63.

Dayton had just seven scholarship players available due to injuries to R.J. Blakney, Rodney Chatman and Elijah Weaver. UD played three seniors and four freshmen in the game.

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st half: Dayton 38, George Mason 29

· Dayton shot 63 percent (15-of-24) in the first half, including 58 percent (7-of-12) from three-point range.

· There were two ties and two lead changes in the first 6:30 of the half, however the Flyers only trailed for 20 of those seconds.

· UD used an 8-0 run over 2:30 with the help of back-to-back Watson treys to give UD an 18-10 lead with 10:13 to play in the half. That was part of a 17-2 run over 6:12 to give the Flyers a 27-12 lead at 5:55. This stretch included a four-minute scoring drought and six GMU turnovers.

· The Flyers led by as many as 18 in the first half. With 4:23 left in the half, Amzil hit a three to give UD a 32-14 advantage.

· Crutcher led all scorers at the half with 14 points. He was a perfect 6-of-6 from the field, including 2-of-2 from behind the arc. He also had three assists and three rebounds in the opening 20 minutes.

· Amzil added 10 points, while Watson had nine points and four rebounds in the first half.

2nd half: Dayton 74, George Mason 65

· After a Crutcher layup on UD’s first possession of the second half, the Patriots answered with a 13-0 run to take a 42-41 lead at the 16:29 mark. During that stretch the Flyers went 0-for-5 while the Patriots were 5-of-5 from the field.

· Nwokeji hit a three at 15:10 to tie the game at 44-44 and end the GMU run.

· At the 4:22 mark, a three-pointer by Amzil from Crutcher gave UD a 61-59 lead, allowing the Flyers to regain it for the first time since the 12:39 mark of the second half.

· Crutcher scored two on a driving layup as the shot clock was expiring to give the Flyers a 67-63 lead with 1:23 remaining in regulation.

· Watson had a dunk, with the assist coming from Nwokeji, with 39 seconds left in the game that gave UD a 69-65 lead. On the next George Mason possession, Amzil came up with a steal.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

· 26 – Crutcher scored a career-high 26 points.

· 54 – The Flyers shot 54 percent (27-of-50) from the field in the game, including 48 percent (12-of-25) from three. The Patriots shot 46 percent (24-of-52) overall and 43 percent (10-of-23) from three-point range.

· 30 – UD outrebounded GMU 30-25. Every Flyer who saw action in the game had at least two rebounds.

· 25 – Zimi Nwokeji played 25 minutes in the game, after playing just 19 in four games coming into the game. The redshirt freshman was a team-high +18 in the +/- efficiency rating.

· 12 – The Flyers outscored the Patriots 12-4 on fastbreak points.

· 12 – Dayton had 12 turnovers, the lowest for UD this season.

· 1 – Freshman Koby Brea earned his first career start.

UP NEXT

· Dayton will be on the road for a 6 p.m. ET tipoff at Fordham on Tuesday, Jan. 5 in A-10 action.

· The game will be available on ESPN+.