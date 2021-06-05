Cotton has huge night as Dragons win, 15-4

EASTLAKE, Ohio – Quin Cotton collected four hits including two home runs and drove in six runs to lead the Dayton Dragons to a 15-4 victory over the Lake County Captains on Saturday night. The Dragons snapped a three-game losing streak with the win and can split the series in Eastlake with a win on Sunday afternoon.

The Dragons reached numerous milestones on the night. Their 15-run total was their highest in a game since 2015. Their 11-run margin of victory was their biggest since 2017. Their 19 hits marked their highest total since 2018. They also established 2021 highs for runs in an inning and hits in an inning when they scored six runs on seven hits in the second inning. The Dragons surpassed their season high for hits in a game, which stood at 13, before the end of the third inning.

Cotton became the first Dayton player to collect four hits in a game in 2021. He hit a three-run home run in the third inning that gave the Dragons an 11-0 lead, and then added a solo homer in the seventh, his fifth home run of the season.

Quincy McAfee reached base six times for the Dragons, going 3 for 3 with two doubles, a single, two walks, a hit batsman, three runs scored, and three driven in.

Jacob Hurtubise was 3 for 6 with a double, two runs scored, and two RBI. Alex McGarry, Victor Ruiz, and Jonathan Willems each had two hits. All nine hitters in the lineup had at least one hit. In fact, eight of the nine had a hit before the end of the second inning.

The Dragons scored one run in the first inning, six in the second, and four in the third to take an 11-0 lead. They finished the night with 29 base runners including 19 hits, six walks, three hit batsman, and batter reached on an error. They went 9 for 18 (.500) with men in scoring position, and their eight extra base hits in the game was also a season high for 2021.

Starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft (3-1) was outstanding, becoming the first Dayton pitcher to go seven innings this season. He struck out nine and allowed only two hits and one run with one walk.

The Race: The Dragons (16-13) are in second place, one-half game behind first place West Michigan in the East Division standings. The Whitecaps lost to Great Lakes on Saturday.

Up Next: The Dragons close out the six-game series at Lake County (14-15) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Spencer Stockton (2-0, 4.37) will start for the Dragons against Mason Hickman (1-2, 3.45).