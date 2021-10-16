DAYTON – The University of Dayton football team out-gained Marist 321 to 224, but the Red Foxes used two big plays in the second quarter to score both of its touchdowns and go on to beat the Flyers 20-17.

During the game, quarterback Jack Cook took sole possession of the UD career touchdown pass record with this 60th scoring toss. Cooks was 20 for 28 on the day for 214 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.

Dayton falls to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the Pioneer Football League, while Marist (3-2 overall, 3-0 PFL) remains undefeated in the league. Dayton’s two PFL losses are to two of the three teams who are currently undefeated in the PFL – in overtime at Morehead State and by three to Marist.

1st Quarter – Dayton 3, Marist 3

The Flyers took the opening kickoff and drove 64 yards in 10 plays to take an early lead on a 25-yard field goal by Sam Webster.

Marist capitalized on two major penalties on Dayton to move the ball 38 yards to set up a 44-yard field goal by Luke Paladino to tie the game.

2nd Quarter – Marist 17, Dayton 10

The Red Foxes gained an interception near midfield, and four plays later Mekhai Johnson scored on a 33-yard run.

Two possessions later, UD tied the game on a 13-yard pass from Jack Cook to Sam Bubonics.

But on the ensuing kickoff, Johnson went 91 yards to give Marist a lead it would keep.

3rd Quarter – Marist 20, Dayton 10

Marist had the ball for 11:40 of the quarter, but the Flyer D kept the Red Foxes out of the end zone.

The only scoring of the period was a 29-yard field goal by Paladino.

4th Quarter – Marist 20, Dayton 17

After being held to just 26 yards in the third quarter, UD went 82 yards in 10 plays within three on its first drive of the fourth, Jake Chisholm scored from one-yard out to make the score 20-17 eight minutes left. Marist was only able to move the ball 28 yards on its next possession, but was able to use 3:15 of the clock. The Red Foxes were also able to punt the ball back to the Dayton 10. UD was able to move into Marist territory, but was stopped on fourth-and-two on the Marist 43. On the very next play, Johnson drove the nail home with a first-down run that forced the Flyers to burn their timeouts. Dayton would not run another play from scrimmage.