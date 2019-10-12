Cook, Trautman push Dayton past Valpo

VALPARAISO, Ind. – The University of Dayton football team defeated Valparaiso by a score of 41-28 on Saturday afternoon. Dayton improves its record to 4-1 (2-0 PFL), while Valparaiso falls to 0-6 (0-2 PFL). Jack Cook threw for 277 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Flyers, while Adam Trautman caught 10 passes for 122 yards and was on the receiving end of each of Cook’s touchdowns. Trautnman set is second career record in as many week, moving past Pat Hugar’s 25 career scores. Trautman now has 27.

1ST QUARTER – Dayton 14, Valparaiso 7

• Dayton got on the board first on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Jack Cook to Adam Trautman. The play started with a snap to Kyle Butz, who handed the ball off to Jake Chisholm on a jet sweep, then tossed the ball back to Cook on a reverse to set up the touchdown pass.

• Valparaiso looked to answer by driving down the field with a first-and-goal at the UD 5, but the Dayton defense forced a field goal attempt and the kick went wide right.

• The Flyers responded with an 80-yard touchdown drive capped off by a 7-yard touchdown run from Jake Chisholm to put UD up 14-0.

• Chris Duncan ran 76 yards to the house on the next play from scrimmage to bring Valparaiso back within a touchdown with 2:21 left in the first quarter.

2ND QUARTER – Dayton 21, Valparaiso 7

• Dayton added to its lead with 2:29 left in the first half on Adam Trautman’s second touchdown of the game – this time coming on an 11-yard pass from Jack Cook.

3RD QUARTER – Dayton 34, Valparaiso 21

• Valparaiso opened the second half with a 70-yard touchdown drive to make the score 21-14 with just over 10 minutes to play in the third quarter.

• Adam Trautman’s third touchdown of the day came on a 3-yard shovel pass from Jack Cook and extended Dayton’s lead to 28-14 at the 6:12 mark.

• Valpo answered immediately with a 95-yard kickoff return from Ollie Reese to cut the lead back to seven.

• Ryan Skibinski scored on a 16-yard rush on an end-around hand off to make the score 34-21 with 1:09 left in the quarter.

4TH QUARTER – Dayton 41, Valparaiso 28

• Valparaiso reached the red zone in the beginning of the fourth quarter, but Dayton’s defense forced a turnover on downs and the Flyers

• Dayton took back over deep in their own territory with just over 10 minutes remaining, and drove 91 yards, eating up using 9:19 of clock on a drive that culminated with a five-yard Jack Cook rushing touchdown.

• Valparaiso scored with two seconds left to make the final score 41-28.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

• Adam Trautman led the Flyers in receiving with 10 catches, 122 yards and three touchdowns.

• He now has seven touchdowns in his last two games.

• Jack Cook finished the day 23-28 passing with 277 yards through the air.

• Sean Prophit was Dayton’s leading rusher with 92 yards on 15 carries.

• Billy Skalitzky made his first career catch in the game and finished with 39 yards on two receptions.

• Ryan Skibinski added four catches for 41 yards, and Markus Hurd had three for 30.(for his first three catches of the season).

• Brandon Easterling picked off Chris Duncan for his first interception of the season.

• Easterling also recorded 10 tackles, which was good for second-highest on the team, trailing only Tim Simon, who made 11 stops on the day.

UP NEXT

• Dayton will travel to Stetson next week for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Oct. 19.

• The Flyers will next return home for an October 26th meeting with San Diego at 12 noon ET.