Cook, Simon Named PFL Players Of The Week

ST. LOUIS – Quarterback Jack Cook and safety Tim Simon were named the Pioneer Football League’s offensive and Defensive Players of the Week after their contributions in the University of Dayton’s 42-35 win over 14th-ranked Indiana State on Saturday.

The Flyers were also recognized as the STATS FCS Team of the Week for their win over the highest-ranked FCS opponent UD has ever played.

Cook, a redshirt sophomore, provided 304 yards in total offense and had a direct hand in four touchdowns. Cook was 21 of 29 passing, for 251 yards and two TDs. He also ran 13 times for 52 yards and two more scores. With the score tied in the fourth quarter, Cook engineered a 10-play, 85-yard drive for the winning touchdown. He completed all four of his passes on the drive for 48 yards, and each of his runs in the drive resulted in a first down.

Simon had 11 tackles (six solo), an interception and two other passes broken up in the win. The senior safety’s interception signaled a change in momentum in the first quarter. Both teams had scored on their first drives, and Indiana State was moving again until Simon made a leaping downfield interception.

Cook and Simon were also recognized as the PFL Players of the Week by College Sports Madness.

Dayton remains on the road this Saturday against another scholarship opponent, visiting Robert Morris at 3 p.m. ET.