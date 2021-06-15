Columbus Crew’s new stadium will be named Lower.com Field

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew announced Tuesday its new stadium will be called Lower.com Field.

Lower.com is a mortgage lender founded in 2018 and is based in New Albany. It was founded by Dan Snyder, who serves as the company CEO. The team and company described it as a “long-term” partnership, but terms were not disclosed.

Dee Haslam, who is part of the team’s ownership group, said it was important to find a Columbus-based partner.

The Crew is set to play its first game at Lower.com Field on July 3.

The new stadium sits in the Arena District on West Nationwide Boulevard and will make the Crew neighbors with the Blue Jackets, who play at Nationwide Arena, and the Clippers, who play at Huntington Park.

The Crew will close out Historic Crew Stadium — previously known as Columbus Crew Stadium and Mapfre Stadium — with a game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against the Chicago Fire.