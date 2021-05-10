Columbus Crew SC confirms new team look coming ‘in the near future’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After images leaked online, the Columbus Crew SC confirmed Sunday that a new logo for the club is coming. The Columbus Dispatch is also reporting the team may change its name to Columbus SC and keep “The Crew” as a nickname.

An image of the potential new logo was posted online Sunday by SportBusiness correspondent Bob Williams.

This is the potential new “Columbus SC” logo. Needs further verification most likely. pic.twitter.com/FDeEfKYmgP — Bob Williams (@WilliamsBob75) May 9, 2021

A statement from a club spokesman said:

“Recently, images have surfaced depicting a new logo for the Columbus Crew SC. The Crew and the Black and Gold remain at our core, and we continue to embrace and respect our heritage while modernizing our marks as our club and the city of Columbus evolve. We look forward to revealing those in their entirety in the near future.” Columbus Crew SC statement

The statement did not include any information about changing the team name or set a timeline as to when the new look for the team will be revealed.

The team’s Twitter account posted the below video Sunday afternoon.