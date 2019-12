Men’s Basketball Falls In Overtime To Colorado At Chicago Legends

CHICAGO – The No. 13/12 University of Dayton men’s basketball team fell to Colorado 78-76 in overtime at the Chicago Legends, played at the United Center. Dayton is now to 9-2 on the season (with both losses in overtime) while Colorado improves to 10-2.



The Flyers were led by Jalen Crutcher with 19 points on 6-of-11 shooting, with five rebounds and four assists. Two additional Flyers scored in double figures — Obi Toppin (17 points) and Rodney Chatman (12).



GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Half: Dayton 36, Colorado 32

• The Flyers started off the game by going on an 8-2 run.

• Shortly after, Dayton went on an 11-0 run over a three-minute period that extended the lead to 19-5 and forced a Colorado timeout.

• The Buffaloes responded by going on a 6-0 run over 1:58 to cut the Flyers lead to 19-11.

• Colorado fought to cut the Flyers lead, and eventually came within two points of being tied.

• Rodney Chatman led the Flyers with 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting.

• Dayton shot 57.1% from the floor compared to Colorado shooting 42.9% from the floor.

• The Flyers outscored the Buffaloes in the paint 24-16.

• Dayton held the lead for 19:30 of the half with the game being tied for 0:30.



2nd Half: Dayton 66, Colorado 66

• Colorado went on a 6-0 run early in the half to move the score to 42-40 and take their first lead of the game.

• The Buffaloes extended their lead to 51-44 forcing Dayton to call a timeout at the 11:51 mark.

• The Flyers responded by going on a 5-2 run to cut Colorado’s lead down and bring the score to 53-49.

• Ryan Mikesell hit a three-pointer that was followed by a dunk by Trey Landers to cut the Buffaloes’ lead to two points.

• With 1:56 left in the game, Obi Toppin threw down a dunk to cut Colorado’s lead to one point.

• The Flyers defense forced Colorado into a scoring drought that lasted for over four minutes until the end of the half.

• Obi Toppin hit a three-point field goal with seconds left that tied the game and forced overtime.

• Dayton shot 40.7% from the field during the half compared to Colorado shooting 32.4% from the field.

• Colorado outrebounded Dayton 25-15 in the half.

• Dayton and Colorado both scored 15 points in the paint.



Overtime: Dayton 76, Colorado 78

• Obi Toppin started overtime by making a driving layup to give the Flyers their first lead in over 14 minutes.

• The Buffaloes responded by taking a three-point lead.

• Ryan Mikesell made a second-chance layup to give Dayton a 72-71 lead.

• Jalen Crutcher hit a lay-up with 10.5 seconds left in overtime to give the Flyers a 76-75 lead.

• Colorado guard D’Shawn Schwartz hit a buzzer-beater three-point field goal to win the game.



INSIDE THE NUMBERS

• Dayton shot 50% from the field for the game compared to Colorado’s 40% field goal percentage.

• The Flyers outscored the Buffaloes in the paint 50-36.

• Dayton shot 37% from beyond the three-point line.

• Eight Flyers scored during the game.

• Dayton starters combined to score 63 points for the Flyers.

• UD won the bench point battle 13-8, thanks to nine from Ibi Watson.

• Colorado outrebounded Dayton 42-32.

• The Flyers held the lead for 27:13 of the game. The game was tied three times and there were seven lead changes.

• Colorado shot 66.7% from the field during overtime, whereas the Flyers shot only 55.6% from the field during overtime.



UP NEXT

• Dayton returns home, to a sold-out UD Arena, to face Grambling State on Monday. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET.

• UD will then close out the non-conference schedule with North Florida on Dec. 30.