Raiders roll to easy win over Mississippi Valley State

FAIRBORN, Ohio – The Wright State men’s basketball team got a head start on the holiday season Tuesday night, as 10 different Raiders found the scoring column in a 92-50 victory over Mississippi Valley State to close out a four-game homestand inside the Nutter Center.

The Raiders (9-3) now make the short trek to face Toledo on Saturday afternoon to close out the non-conference slate before opening Horizon League action with two games inside the Nutter Center against Green Bay (Dec. 28) and Milwaukee (Dec. 30).

Tuesday night, the Raiders had three players in double-figures at the half, as four players ended the night with double-digit scoring games. Tanner Holden and James Manns each finished with a game-high 19 points and each had eight rebounds, as Holden was 8-of-10 from the floor and Manns hit 7-of-13 shots, including a trio of three-pointers.

Cole Gentry and Jordan Ash both tallied 11 points, while Bill Wampler notched nine points. Trey Calvin finished with eight points off the bench, while Grant Basile scored six points to go along with a game-high 14 rebounds. Andy Neff recorded six points in five minutes of action and T.J. Nagy collected his first collegiate basket in the closing moments.

Wright State scored the first nine points of the night in the first two minutes, and then outscored Mississippi Valley State 30-13 over the final 11 minutes of the opening half to open up the 49-22 lead at the break. Manns tallied 14 of his 19 points in the opening 20 minutes while Gentry recorded all 11 of his points in the first half as well.

After the teams traded baskets in the first 10 minutes of the second half, the Raiders closed the night on a 27-12 run over the final seven and a half minutes, led by six points from both Basile and Neff and five points from Calvin.

Wright State shot 49 percent (35-of-72) from the floor for the game, including connecting at a 55 percent rate in the opening minutes, while holding Mississippi Valley State to 26 percent (20-of-77) from the floor. The Raiders outrebounded the Delta Devils 56-46, finishing the night with 40 defensive boards. Wright State forced Mississippi Valley State to turn the ball over 16 times, resulting in 16 points off turnovers, and passed out 20 assists on its 35 made baskets.

Caleb Hunter finished with a team-high 15 points for Mississippi Valley State, while Brandon Kimble recorded the only double-double of the night with 10 points and 10 rebounds.