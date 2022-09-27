COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Coach Ryan Day discussed No. 3 Ohio State‘s fifth straight home game when it faces Rutgers at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

He spook at noon Tuesday. You can watch him in the player above.

OSU is 8-0 against Rutgers since the Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten and the Buckeyes have scored at least 49 points in all eight of those wins.

The Buckeyes are coming off a 52-21 win over Wisconsin in which they ran for 258 yards. Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson ran for over 100 yards each.

C.J. Stroud threw for 281 yards and five touchdowns for a second week in a row. Two of those touchdowns went to tight end Cade Stover, his first career scores after starting his career at defensive end and switching to linebacker before moving to the offense this past offseason.

Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba missed his second game as he continues to deal with a left leg injury he suffered in the opener against Notre Dame.

“We’re not going to put any timetable on it but we’re not as far away as we think,” Day said. “This will be behind us soon.”

Injuries are a bigger concern at cornerback, where starters Cam Brown and Denzel Burke missed the Wisconsin game. Freshmen JK Johnson and Jyaire Brown stepped up in their places after being thrust into the starting lineup and played well enough to help limit the Badgers passing game to 104 yards.

“I don’t think they missed a practice between the two of them all preseason . . . They’re both very talented,” Day said. “I give a lot of credit to Tim Walton and Jim (Knowles).”

Day says they hope to have Brown and Burke back this week but Jordan Hancock won’t be available for “another week or so.” Day is also expecting safety Lathan Ransom to be available this week after being a late scratch against the Badgers.

After playing Rutgers, the Buckeyes will face Michigan State.