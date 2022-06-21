COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University is putting the finishing touches Tuesday on its new football field turf.

(NBC4 Photo/Steve Wainfor)

OSU put out a call for fan designs to use in the concept for the new field in October. The OSU Department of Athletics said it received more than 1,300 submissions to help the internal department panel pick the new look, unveiled on Feb. 7. OSU said 59% of the designs featured a Block “O” at midfield and 46% featured scarlet end zones, which helped influence the final look of the turf.

Then, turfing crews got to work on installing the artificial turf on June 3, hoping to finish by the end of the month or into July for the 2022 season starting Sept. 3.

(Courtesy Graphic/Ohio State Department of Athletics)

The new design changes include:

Block O at midfield has gray outer stroke

Buckeyes leaf decals at the kickoff locations on the 35 yard lines

Official word marks of OHIO STATE and BUCKEYES in the scarlet end zones

Outer boundaries painted grey

Yard line numbers match font on uniforms

Iconic black/white/scarlet helmet pattern along end line of each end zone

(NBC4 Photo/Steve Wainfor)

The Buckeyes will play their 100th season in the renovated venue this fall.