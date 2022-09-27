COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The outcome of Saturday’s Ohio State-Wisconsin game wasn’t exactly what Isaiah Mullins hoped for, but for the Badgers’ defensive end, coming back to Columbus to play in The ‘Shoe was a big deal.

For a kid out of Harvest Prep in Columbus, who wasn’t supposed to walk and talk, it’s a comeback story 23 years in the making.

Taking care of his mother, Charlotte Thomas-Frazier, is Mullins’ top job, just like taking care of him has been Thomas-Frazier’s job for 23 years.

“At the time, I was a single mom with a premature baby and I had no clue,” Thomas-Frazier said.

When Mullins was six months old, she found the Childhood League Center.

“When he turned three and came into the preschool program was when I met Isaiah,” said Diane Ingber, Mullins’ preschool teacher.

“He might not be able to walk, he might not be able to talk,” Thomas-Frazier recalls the doctors telling her.

Born 14 weeks premature and weighing just more than two pounds, Mullins had a traumatic brain bleed and global delays.

“He received occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech therapy, and intervention specialist,” Ingber said.

And just look at him now.